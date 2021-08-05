Earl B. Thomas, 92, a lifelong resident of Frederick County, passed peacefully surrounded by his family on Aug. 4, 2021. He was the adoring husband of Gloria Thomas, his wife of 73 years, who predeceased him in December 2020.
Born on Jan. 28, 1929, in Adamstown, Maryland, he was the son of Alonzo R. and Ollie Mae (Page) Thomas, who operated a farm near Buckeystown, Maryland. He and his future wife Gloria graduated from Frederick High School in the Class of 1946. They married in 1947. He was a member of the Church of the Brethren.
Earl is survived by his son, Gary L. Thomas and wife Frances I. Thomas, of Columbia, Maryland; grandson, Justin F. Thomas and family; granddaughter, Kaitlin E. Thomas, Ph.D., and family; and cousins, Sally Summers and Eddy Lee Page, of Tuscarora, Maryland. He was predeceased by Betty Smith, of Ijamsville, Maryland.
Earl left farming and joined the B&O Railroad in 1951 as a signalman on the B&O Old main line, where he worked 42 years, retiring as a maintenance foreman for CSX in 1993. Subsequently, he worked for the Frederick County Public Schools, delivering school lunches for 15 years.
In retirement, Earl became an accomplished woodworker, crafting reproduction of early American furniture and folk art pieces, hand-carved figures of Civil War soldiers, Santa Clause figures and other craft items. He loved working in his yard, fondly referenced as “The Farm,” vegetable gardening, metal detecting, hunting, fishing, and, most fondly, travel with his wife, Gloria, and family gatherings. He became an avid reader of American history in his later years. Our beloved “Papa” will be treasured and missed by all who knew him.
Services will be private. Arrangements are with Stauffer Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com. Donations to Frederick Health Hospice will support their amazing compassionate and supportive work.