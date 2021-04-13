Earl Brown

Earl “Rick James” Brown, 68, of Frederick, Maryland, formerly of York, Pennsylvania, went home to be with the Lord on April 8, 2021, at Frederick Health Hospital. He was born July 24, 1952, to the late Doshie E. Brown and George D. Brown Sr.
He was predeceased by his parents, Doshie and George Brown Sr.; brothers, Charles Brown and David Brown; and sister Barbara Brown. Earl is survived by three sisters, Mary Brown, Earlina Brown and Rose Brown; four brothers, William Brown Sr. (Serena), George Brown Jr., Irvin Delauter (Joanna) and Ivan Delauter; as well as a host of other relatives.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to Frederick Health Hospital and the hospice team for their amazing care for Earl. In place of flowers, donations can be made to the Hospice of Frederick County. Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Gary L. Rollins Funeral Home.