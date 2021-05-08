Earl Saunders Branison aka “Little Earl,” aka “Squirrel,” was the firstborn of the late Earl Branison and Barbara Isreal Branison, born on Sept. 14, 1948, in Bethesda, Maryland. Surrounded by his loving family, Earl left his earthly home on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.
Growing up in Lincoln Park, Earl attended the segregated Rock Terrace Elementary School, Broome Junior High School and Richard Montgomery High School, graduating in 1966. Earl also played with the Rockville Boys Baseball Association.
He played shortstop in the Pee Wee, Midget, Junior, and Senior leagues. He was the best shortstop in the City of Rockville as portrayed by his teammate Billy Gordon. He was always the leadoff batter on all teams because he always got on base. For several years, Earl played with the DC Twangers, 49 Clippers, and the Frederick AMVETS baseball leagues at Guy Mason, Emory Park and Barry Farms in Washington D.C. He was one of their top players playing second base.
He was a point guard in basketball on every team he played on up to attending high school because he was an exceptional ball handler. His team won Montgomery County Class 4A regional and state championships in 1966. After graduating high school, Earl spent some time in the military.
On May 5, 1979, Earl married his sweetheart, Faye Sewell, and from this union, two sons were born — Giovonne Branison and Gennaro Branison. Earl worked for the City of Rockville and later for Montgomery General Hospital.
He is survived by his children, Andre Johnson, Giovonne Branison, Gennaro Branison and the daughter he always wanted, Tamika Branison; siblings, Anita Branison, Rita Jo Branison-Wilson (Richard) and Timothy Branison; nieces, Larita Joppy-Williams (Robert), Nakia Custis and Malea Bishop (Keith); nephews, William Joppy, Stevland Joppy (LaToya) and Enrico Custis; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; special cousin, Ernest Neal; brother-in-law, David Sewell (Helen); devoted friends to the end, Louis Bell, Ernest Weedon and Merrill Fuller; and many loving cousins and friends.
Earl was received in death by his wife, Faye Branison; his mother and father, Earl and Barbara Branison; his beloved grandmothers Isabella Branison and Virginia Louise Isreal; his sister, Joyce Branison, whom he lovingly called “Babygirl”; and his dear cousin, Cero Hayes, whom we lovingly called “Kicker.”
What a day of rejoicing it will be, when we all get together and sing and shout for victory.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family plans to have a memorial service to be held at a later date.