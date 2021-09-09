Dr. Earl Stewart Beck, Ph.D., age 98, of Frederick, Maryland, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Kline Hospice House, Mount Airy, Maryland. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend to many. Earl was the devoted husband of 58 years to Helen (Mack) Beck, who predeceased him in June 2011. Born Dec. 6, 1922, in Bangor, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Ralph O. and Anna Mae (Pensyl) Beck.
He is survived by a daughter, Stephanie Barrows; sons, Timothy Beck (Lisa) and Jeffrey Beck (Debra); grandchildren, Elizabeth Morrissey (Tommy), Christopher Graham (Tori Scheffler), Cassie Beck, Maria Miller (Daniel) and Evan Beck (fiance Lexi Wolf); great-grandchildren, Ryan and Jacob Mill, Hunter and Lilly Morrissey, and Scarlett Miller; along with several loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Beck; sister-in-law, Winifred Beck; sister-in-law, Doris Deen; and granddaughter, Sarah Graham.
Earl served in the U.S. Navy as a pharmacist’s first mate on the USS Freestone during World War II. After the Navy, he went on to receive his bachelor’s degree from Muhlenberg College, a master’s degree from the University of Connecticut, and his Ph.D. in bacteriology from the Pennsylvania State University, State College, Pennsylvania. Earl taught at Ohio Northern University before accepting a position with the physiology and genetics branch at Fort Detrick. Later, he was offered a position at the National Institutes of Health as an assistant chief of the vaccine development branch. In this capacity he coordinated the government’s clinical trials for testing candidate rubella vaccines (German measles) that eventually contributed to the licensing of the vaccine. Earl went on to lead the US-Japan Cooperative Medical Science Program and the Leprosy Program Review. In 1987, Earl retired as the chief of the Parasitology and Tropical Diseases Branch and coordinator of the U.S-Japan Cooperative Medical Science Program. After retirement, he served as a consultant for various scientific organizations (including breast cancer research grants for the Army) and devoted much of his time to his family and grandchildren.
Earl was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church in Frederick, Maryland, for over 55 years and served as a Sunday school teacher, lay person, administrative board member, committee chair and one of the founding members of the weekday school program, along with many other contributions that he made to the church and the community over the years. He was appointed to the Board of Trustees for the Frederick County Citizens and Rehabilitation Center.
The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10 at Calvary United Methodist Church, 131 W. Second Street, Frederick, MD 21701, where services will begin at 11 a.m. Masks are required to be worn in church. Interment will be in Resthaven Cemetery, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway (U.S. Route 15 North), Frederick, MD 21701, immediately following the service.
Contributions in Earl’s memory may be made to the Calvary United Methodist Church, Earl Beck Scholarship Fund, 131 W. Second Street, Frederick, MD 21701, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to the Hospice of Frederick County, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701. Additionally, the family would like to express gratitude to Homewood, along with the hospital and hospice workers who were so supportive while he was in their care.
