Earl Warren Nuckols, age 88, of Walkersville, Maryland, passed away Saturday, May 7, 2022, surrounded by family.
Born March 15, 1934, in Washington, D.C., to the late Jessie Estelle Rose and William E. Nuckols. He was the beloved husband of the late Carolyn Atwell Nuckols; and devoted father of Bryan R. Nuckols, and the late Earl Warren Jr. and Allen Christopher Nuckols. He was also survived by six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Monday, May 16, 2022, at Pumphrey's Colonial Funeral Home, 300 W. Montgomery Ave, Rockville, Maryland, where service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Interment will follow at Parklawn Memorial Park.
For a full obituary and to view and sign the family guest book, please visit pumphreyfuneralhome.com.