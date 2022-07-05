Earline Keyser

Earline Adelta Keyser, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, passed away June 30, 2022, at the age of 85, with her daughters, Stacy Viles and Claudia Burch, by her side. Born Aug. 19, 1936, Earline was the oldest child of Claude and Talmadge Beacht, of Brunswick, Maryland. After graduating from Brunswick High School in 1954, she briefly worked at the FBI before a long career at Bechtel as a legislative liaison. After moving to Virginia Beach in the early ‘90s she became a real estate agent and then worked for an attorney.
She was a strong woman who taught us to stand up for ourselves and for those less fortunate, and she worked tirelessly to ensure that our brother, Franklin, was afforded the same education and opportunities as the rest of us. In addition to fighting for the causes she believed in, she loved her pets, travelling, reading, gardening and birdwatching.
Earline’s strength and compassion will live on through her children and grandchildren for years to come. She is survived by her daughters, Stacy (Steve) Viles and Claudia Burch; her grandchildren, Josh (Mary) Viles, Travis (Helen) Carey-Viles, Jason Burch, Brandon Burch, Mallory (Corey) Barnett and Madison Burch; her great-grandchildren, James and Franklin Viles, Aleah and Adelynn Burch, Harper and Asher Lynch, and Harrison Carey-Viles; and her brothers, Edward (Virginia) Beacht and Wilson (Ann) Beacht.
Please join us in wishing Earline bon voyage on her reunification with her parents and son, Franklin. A service will be held at the John T. Williams Funeral home in Brunswick, Maryland, on Saturday, July 9, with visitation at 2 p.m.; the service will begin at 3 p.m., followed by a graveside committal.