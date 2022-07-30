Ebony Camille Blanton née Davis

On July 26, 2022, Ebony Camille Blanton, nee Davis, 46, breathed her last breath and committed her spirit into the hands of God. She was born to Lawrence Lorraine Davis and Carolyn Diane (Ambush) Davis at Langley Air Force Base Hospital in Hampton, Virginia, on July 19, 1976. Ebony was an Air Force brat who moved from Virginia to Maryland, to England, to Texas, and back to the place of her birth. She loved to be surrounded by family and music. This songbird learned to harmonize at home with her mom and at family get-togethers with her aunts. Ebony never missed a family get-together, racking up the miles even if her stay was brief. She lit up the cookouts with her bright smile and genuine interest in family and friends. She always made you feel important and accomplished. She was an encourager and a peacemaker.
Ebony practiced her many talents at home, work and school. At York High School, she was a flautist and piccolo player in the marching band, and a member of the singing group FalconSound. Ebony graduated in 1994 and then went to Hampton University (HU), where she received a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing in 1998. While at HU, she worked part time at Domino’s and Oldies, where she met the love of her life.
Ebony embarked on her adult life by starting her own family, joining in holy matrimony with Sherman at the Hampton University Chapel on Aug. 3, 2002. She also joined Sherman in rooting for the New Orleans Saints, decorating their home with black and gold fleur-de-lis. Three years later, they welcomed Nathaniel, their “gift from God.” Nine years later, they would double down on their love and complete their family with Ebony’s “son shine” Gregory. During that time, Ebony also relentlessly pursued her calling to become a labor and delivery nurse, earning her registered nurse license and working in different nursing specialties with an eye toward labor and delivery.
Ebony devoted herself to family, friends, colleagues, mothers and babies. She worked at Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News, and Sentara Obici Hospital in Suffolk. She finished her career at Sentara Princess Anne Hospital (SPAH) in Virginia Beach. In 2019, she was diagnosed with breast cancer. With the support of her family, friends and co-workers, she fought back cancer while continuing to be a wonderful wife, mother, daughter and nurse. While those first roles may not have tangible awards, the tributes from her family and friends attest to her grace and loving spirit. While undergoing cancer treatment, Ebony was awarded the SPAH Daisy Award in 2020 for being an “extraordinary nurse” and showing consummate expertise and exceptional patient care.
Ebony was known for singing through her shifts and reassuring mothers and their families with her expert knowledge and care. She would always go the extra mile. Ebony walked to work in a snowstorm, stayed after her shift so her patients could have continuity of care, or sat and prayed with bereaved families after fetal demise. She also leaves a legacy through the countless nursing students and midwives she taught to practice and care. Ebony gave that same selfless love to her family, carefully watching over her sons’ education, taking them to swim lessons, and working out with her oldest at the gym. As a daughter, sister and friend, she was the family nurse, lay midwife, confidant and peacemaker. She helped us navigate the twists and turns of urgent care and hospital visits, childbirth and life’s everyday dramas. Ebony’s loving spirit was indomitable. She was tireless when it came to loving her family and friends.
Faced with newfound Stage IV cancer, Ebony continued to work and care for family and friends. The aggressive disease slowed her down but did not eclipse her love for those she loved. In the end, Ebony was confident in her faith in God and her salvation through Jesus Christ. She is survived by her loving husband, Sherman Blanton; her sons, Nathaniel and Gregory Blanton; her parents; her sister, Nicole Davis; six niblings, niece and nephews, Van Davis-Bontrager, and Virginia, Malachi, Isaiah, Christian and Leviticus Bontrager; and her sister-in-law, Alicia Blanton.
The family welcomes you for visitation on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, between 6 and 8 p.m. at the Holloman-Brown Princess Anne Chapel and Funeral Home located at 3445 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach, VA, 23456, phone (757) 427-6950. The funeral will be held there at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. The funeral home’s website is hollomon-brown.com.