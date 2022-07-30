Ebony Camille Blanton née Davis

On July 26, 2022, Ebony Camille Blanton, nee Davis, 46, breathed her last breath and committed her spirit into the hands of God. She was born to Lawrence Lorraine Davis and Carolyn Diane (Ambush) Davis at Langley Air Force Base Hospital in Hampton, Virginia, on July 19, 1976. Ebony was an Air Force brat who moved from Virginia to Maryland, to England, to Texas, and back to the place of her birth. She loved to be surrounded by family and music. This songbird learned to harmonize at home with her mom and at family get-togethers with her aunts. Ebony never missed a family get-together, racking up the miles even if her stay was brief. She lit up the cookouts with her bright smile and genuine interest in family and friends. She always made you feel important and accomplished. She was an encourager and a peacemaker.

Ebony practiced her many talents at home, work and school. At York High School, she was a flautist and piccolo player in the marching band, and a member of the singing group FalconSound. Ebony graduated in 1994 and then went to Hampton University (HU), where she received a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing in 1998. While at HU, she worked part time at Domino’s and Oldies, where she met the love of her life.