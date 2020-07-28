Eddie Thompson, Jr., 46, of Brunswick, MD, passed away on July 24, 2020, at Berkeley Medical Center in Martinsburg, WV.
Born April 27, 1974, in Frederick, MD, he was the son of the late Eddie Thompson Sr. and Faith Demory, of Brunswick, MD.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Eackles-Spencer & Norton Funeral Home, 256 Halltown Road, Harpers Ferry, WV. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m.
