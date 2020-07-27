Eddie Thompson, Jr

Eddie Lee Thompson Jr., 46, of Brunswick, MD, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Berkeley Medical Center in Martinsburg, WV.
Born April 27, 1974 in Frederick, MD, he was the son of the late Eddie Lee Thompson Sr. and “L.” Faith Demory of Brunswick, MD.
He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Faith Demory and husband, Kenneth of Brunswick; two daughters, Chloe and Hannah Thompson of Frederick, MD; one son, Jacob Thompson of Glen Burnie, MD; two brothers, James Thompson and Natalie and Richard Thompson and Cassandra; maternal grandmother, Betty Painter of Harpers Ferry, WV; fiance’, Theresa Leightey step-sister, Teresa Taylor, two step brothers, David and Daniel Demory and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, maternal grandfather, Robert Painter and paternal grandparents, Theodore and Janice Thompson.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Eackles-Spencer & Norton Funeral Home, 256 Halltown Road, Harpers Ferry, WV.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m.
Condolences may be expressed at www.eackles-spencerfuneralhome.com.