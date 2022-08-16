Edgar Allan Williams

Edgar (Ed) A. Williams, of Libertytown, Maryland, died Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Frederick Health Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Yvonne H. Williams.

Born April 5, 1933, in Hagerstown, Maryland, Ed was the son of the late Paul L. Williams and Beulah Z. Williams. He graduated from Hagerstown High School in 1951. Ed attended Hagerstown Business College, and he graduated from Hagerstown Junior College.