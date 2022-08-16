Edgar Allan Williams

Edgar (Ed) A. Williams, of Libertytown, Maryland, died Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at Frederick Health Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Yvonne H. Williams.
Born April 5, 1933, in Hagerstown, Maryland, Ed was the son of the late Paul L. Williams and Beulah Z. Williams. He graduated from Hagerstown High School in 1951. Ed attended Hagerstown Business College, and he graduated from Hagerstown Junior College.
Ed served in the United States Army from 1953 to 1955.
In addition to his wife, Yvonne, of Libertytown, Maryland, he is survived by his son, Scott A. Williams, and daughter, Julie A. Williams, both of Libertytown, Maryland; his brother, Dr. John Z. Williams, of Aurora, Illinois; his sister, Nancy Rouzer, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Ed is predeceased by his brothers, Robert N. Williams and Paul L. Williams Jr.
For over 50 years, Ed was a mechanical designer. He and his wife became members of the Wesley Grove United Methodist Church in 1964. Ed served his church in many ways. While at Wesley Grove he received the Methodist Man of the Year Award.
Ed was a member of the American Legion Post 171 of Damascus, Maryland. He served as post historian for several years, and he volunteered at Thursday night bingo. Ed was awarded the Honorary Lifetime Membership Award at his post in January of 2020.
The family moved to Frederick County 22 years ago. Here they became members of Rivers Edge Ministries. While there, they met many friends. We would like to thank Pastor Craig Moorman for his support, compassion and love during this time. Many thanks to Michael and Bonnie Hurley for your love and kindness. The family would like to thank Frederick Health Hospital and staff for Ed’s care, and the Libertytown Volunteer Fire Company for transporting Ed to the hospital.
A celebration of Ed’s life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at Damascus American Legion Post 171, Damascus, Maryland.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Rivers Edge Ministries, 5874 Old Bohn Road, Mount Airy MD 21771, or to Damascus American Legion Post 171, 10201 Lewis Drive, Damascus, MD 20872.