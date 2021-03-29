Edgar Hernandez, 57, of Ijamsville, Maryland, passed from this life on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Dove Hospice House in Westminster, MD.
Born on Oct. 29, 1963, he was the son of Ana (Caceres) Hernandez.
Edgar was the proud owner and operator of his construction business ERH Concrete, LLC. When Edgar wasn’t working, he loved to spend time with his family and friends and pursing his passion of gardening where he enjoyed bringing new life into the world.
He is survived by his loving wife, Chrissy Hernandez, and their son, Edgar Hernandez, Jr. and his mother Ana.; brothers, Nelson Hernandez, Mario Hernandez, Frank Hernandez, and Alex Hernandez; his sister, Cristina Maria Hernandez; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike in Frederick, MD.
A celebration of Edgar’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Dementia Society of America, PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.