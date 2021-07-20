Edith Goff

Edith Elizabeth Mock Goff, 70, of Knoxville, Maryland, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at her home. Born Jan. 13, 1951, in Frederick, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Henry Hank Harrison Mock and Catherine Shane Mock. Edith was a seamstress for H.L. Hartz Company, Frederick, Maryland, and worked at the Cindy Dee Diner. She loved to sew and had her hand in raising Christmas cactuses.
She is survived by daughter, Tina Maria Slusher and husband Michael of Martinsburg; son, Milton Charles Goff and Mary of Knoxville; half-brother, J. Harrison of North Carolina; sister, Elaine Higgs of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Charles Robert “CR” Goff, Beau Hunter Goff, David Allen Kain, Michelle McDougall and Mari Slusher; and great-granddaughters, Meadow Raine and Lily Jane McDougall.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Milton Goff; son, Robert “Bubba” Anthony Goff; brothers, Henry Mock Jr. and Jesse Mock; and sister, Mary Humphrey.
Services will be private.
Online condolences may be offered at www.brownfuneralhomeswv.com.