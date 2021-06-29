Edith “Edie” Elizabeth Lewis Duff, age 93, of Buckingham’s Choice Retirement Community, Adamstown, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, surrounded by family and friends. Born in Frederick, she was the daughter of Emma Kirshman Lewis and Basil C. Lewis and one of three siblings, including the late Basil Lewis Jr. and Robert Lewis.
Married in June 1947, adored wife of the late Wendell Nusbaum Duff, she is survived by her children, Michael, Russell (passed), Richard, Donald, and Wendy; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, we lovingly ask memorial contributions be made to:
The Buckingham’s Choice Resident Assistance Fund, 3200 Baker Circle, Adamstown, MD 21710.