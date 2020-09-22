Edith “Patty” Faye Brown Meekins, 60, of Sabillasville, MD, went to heaven Sept. 19, 2020 after a 3-year fight against Spindle Cell Sarcoma.
She fought till the very end, still made a joke and was her sassy, stubborn self, surrounded by and filled with all the love you could imagine.
She will be met at the gates of Heaven by many loving family members, including her father, Hiram Wesley Brown, her surrogate mother and godmother of her children, Sandy Mettetal, her cousin Rosalee Stambaugh and best friend Gloria.
Her memory will live on with her mother, V. Evangeline Brown, brother, Barry H. Brown (Ellen), sister, Kathy M. Reifsnider (Gene), her children, Willis Meekins (Lindsey), Aaron Meekins (Tracy), and Kelsey Roderick, her surrogate Father and Godfather of her children, Richard (Dick) Mettetal, her grandchildren, Elena, Wesley, Wyatt, Xavier, and Whitley, her “other” children, Janet/JennyRenn Sweeny (Brehon), Richard Kuhn (Danielle), Angela Schectman (Matt), Justin Willard (Katie), and their children, Rebecca, Elise, Cody and Emma, whom she loved as her own, and many others that are able to share her memory around the world.
She was cherished and will be forever missed, by her love, Jack Willard, who selflessly devoted himself to her until the end.
The family would like to express their appreciation and gratitude to Frederick Hospice (Michelle) and Assisting Hands Home Care (Candy) for their wonderful care, support and companionship.
Patty graduated from Catoctin High School in 1978. She made her career as an oral surgery assistant at Mid-Maryland Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, where she worked for 23 years alongside a wonderful team. She loved her job and went to work every day with a smile. Patty loved to travel to Vermont, Colorado and Alaska. She loved to hike, horseback ride, cross country ski, take pictures, spoil her dog and donkeys and, most of all, spend time with her family. She was giving, selfless, thoughtful and kind. Her bright smile and comforting nature made the world a better place for all who knew her.
She was an avid Alice Cooper and country music fan and attended concerts regularly. She will now have front seat tickets to every concert she desires.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD. Tie dye and peace signs were Patty’s favorite, so please feel free to dress casually.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Brown’s Cemetery 14826 Manahan Road, Sabillasville, MD 21780 with Patty’s Uncle, the Rev. William Willard officiating.
In lieu of flowers, sing a happy song and do something kind for someone today.
Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.jldavisfh.com.