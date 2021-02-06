Edna Hoffman

Mrs. Edna Alice Hoffman a longtime resident of Middletown, died Feb. 3, 2021. She was the widow of Hyden H. Hoffman who died in 1993. She was the daughter of A. Glenn and Edna Harp Cramer. After the early death of both parents, she was lovingly cared for and raised by her aunt Alvie B. Snook.
A graduate of Hood College and the University of Maryland, she taught home economics in Frederick County schools.
Edna had many interests and hobbies. She was an active member of the Christ Reformed Church in Middletown, the Middletown Valley Historical Society and the Middletown Library. She enjoyed painting, needlework, reading, travel, fine arts, collecting antiques and entertaining.
Surviving is son, Andrew G. Hoffman, and wife May, of Hagerstown; two grandchildren, April E. Hoffman, of Chambersburg, and Andrew E. Hoffman, of Harrisburg; one niece, Carol Ann Lowe and husband Tom, of Hagerstown.
Due to COVID-19, there will be no funeral service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Christ Reformed Church United Church of Christ, PO Box 333, 12 S. Church St., Middletown, MD 21769.
Donald B. Thompson Funeral Home, Middletown, is in charge of arrangements.