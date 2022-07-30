Edna J. Wolfe

Edna Jane Wolfe, age 82, near Libertytown, died Friday, July 29, 2022, at her home after a brief illness. Born June 21, 1940, in Union Bridge, she was a daughter of the late Oscar L. and Marie Stair Albaugh. She was the wife of John R. Wolfe, who died in 2020.
Edna was a 1958 graduate of Frederick High School. She was first employed at the Union Bridge Clothing Co. for nine years. She then was a dairy farmer with her husband on Dolly Hyde Road from 1963-1968. She was a school bus driver for Frederick County Public Schools for 32 years, retiring in 2005. The majority of these years, she drove for James Ecker and Dwight Repp. She was a member of the Linganore United Methodist Church and the Linganore Grange No. 410. Edna enjoyed baking, cooking, gardening and canning.
Surviving are sons, Todd L. Wolfe, and Ted R. Wolfe and wife Karen, all of Libertytown; sister, Betty L. Kline, of Johnsville; sisters-in-law, Nancy Burke and Mary Kennedy; and adopted granddaughters, Jessica and Brittany Tracey.
The family extend their thanks to Hospice of Frederick County and Frederick Home Health therapists for their devoted care of Edna.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 at Hartzler Funeral Home (Libertytown), 11802 Liberty Road, Frederick, with the Rev. Stephen Ricketts, her pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Chapel Cemetery, near Libertytown.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 1.
Memorial contributions may be made to Linganore Grange, c/o Brenda Ripley, 10102B McKinstry Mill Road, New Windsor, MD 21776.