Edna J. Wolfe

Edna Jane Wolfe, age 82, near Libertytown, died Friday, July 29, 2022, at her home after a brief illness. Born June 21, 1940, in Union Bridge, she was a daughter of the late Oscar L. and Marie Stair Albaugh. She was the wife of John R. Wolfe, who died in 2020.

Edna was a 1958 graduate of Frederick High School. She was first employed at the Union Bridge Clothing Co. for nine years. She then was a dairy farmer with her husband on Dolly Hyde Road from 1963-1968. She was a school bus driver for Frederick County Public Schools for 32 years, retiring in 2005. The majority of these years, she drove for James Ecker and Dwight Repp. She was a member of the Linganore United Methodist Church and the Linganore Grange No. 410. Edna enjoyed baking, cooking, gardening and canning.