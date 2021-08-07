Edna Pauline Wright, 94, passed peacefully into heaven on Aug. 4 at her home. She was born in the Reisterstown area on Feb. 22, 1927, daughter of the late Grant Elwood and Mae Phillips Hollenberry.
She was the beloved wife of Herbert W. Wright, celebrating 75 years of marriage on July 8, 2021.
She was the loving mother of Karen Poole, and Frederick and Pamela Myers, Bosworth, Missouri. Devoted grandmother to Kenneth Poole (Tina) and son Michael, of Union Bridge; Edith Baccala (Vincent) and daughters Anna, Nina and Ashley Baccala Minoque (Jonathan), all of Hedgesville, West Virginia; Kevin Poole (Marie) and daughter Cassandra, of Williamsburg, Virginia; and Ricky Myers, of Libertytown. Predeceased by daughter, Eleanor Hope Wright; grandson, Kenny Poole Jr.; and sisters, Doris Hollenberry and Marian Sayre Brandenburg.
She graduated from Sykesville High School in 1944 and enjoyed organizing class reunions and outings. After volunteering many years while her daughters were in Sykesville Elementary, she became a special education aide and retired in 1992 after 25 years. She enjoyed her time assisting the children in the classroom, on bus trips, and at Camp Hashawha.
She was an active 70-year member of Locust Grove Church of the Brethren, Mount Airy. She taught Sunday school and summer Bible school, was church board secretary and deaconess, and enjoyed planning church bus trips, family programs and family meals.
The family would like to thank everyone for the many cards over the last five years. Special thanks to hospice for their care and support the last two years, especially Roberta Haines, Kelsey Chenowith and Amanda Easter. Also Visiting Angels nurses Paris Luster, D. Frempomaa, Olya Adewusi and Emma Cafie for their compassionate care in the final days.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, from 4-6 p.m. at Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 1212 W.Old Liberty Road, Winfield, MD 21784 (beside South Carroll High School), where a funeral service will be held on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, at 1:30 p.m.
Interment at Springfield Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Locust Grove Church of the Brethren, 13356 Glissans Mill Road, Mount Airy, MD 21771, and/or BridgingLife (Carroll Hospice), 292 Stoner Ave. Westminster, MD 21784. Online condolences at www.burrier-queen.com.