Edna Stockman

Edna Mae Stockman, age 79 of Frederick, Maryland, passed away peacefully at her home, on December 19, 2021.
She was born in Frederick, Maryland on June 23, 1942, and was the daughter of Charles Crummitt and Ruth Brightwell Crummitt.
Edna was a lifelong homemaker who enjoyed listening to Elvis and watching Westerns.
Edna was predeceased by her husband Marshall E. Stockman, Sr. and is survived by her children, Charles Stockman, Barbara Stockman and Christopher Stockman. She is also survived by six grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and one great-great grandson.
“Fly high grandma till we meet again.”
A graveside service will be held at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Frederick, MD on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 2 p.m. Online condolences at www.keeneybasford.com