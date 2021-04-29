Edna Weedon

Edna MacKiall Ambush Weedon, 90, peacefully went home to be with the Lord on April 25, 2021.
Affectionately well known as “Fats”, Edna was devoted to God, and part of her day was routinely spent praying for family and friends to keep them strong in their faith.
She was born on Nov. 7, 1930, in Lime Kiln, Maryland, to the late Charles and Bessie Harmon Ambush. Edna attended school at the historic Lincoln High School in Frederick, and after that, she married and raised her large family. She worked numerous jobs later in life, working for her sister, then working at Harley’s Restaurant in Frederick, and Ames Department Stores.
Edna’s love was her babies, from raising her own children to babysitting her grandchildren. Family always was the most important thing to her. She will be dearly missed by all.
Edna is survived by her daughters, Ruth A. Moyer (Dan), Veronica Brown, June Weedon Lytle (Ron) and Wanda L. McCombs; sons, Harold Weedon, Larry Weedon, Kenneth Weedon (Linda) and Jerry Weedon; and siblings, Mary Frances Ambush, Meryl Ambush and Eugene “Pee Wee” Ambush. She will also be missed by her 12 beloved grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren (too many to count!); her nieces, nephews and cousins, who made her laugh all the time — they were her joy; and those special friends, Teresa Randolph (cousin) and Mary Jane Disney and family, William A. Ferguson, whom she loved like a son, and Mary Weedon, whom she loved dearly.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Charles “Pud” Ambush, James Ambush, Edward “Joe” Ambush and Bernard “Little Bits” Ambush; and her sisters, Dorothy Ambush, Betty Jane Thomas and Margaretta Weedon.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, April 30, 2021, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. A celebration of life will begin at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to Frederick Health Hospital’s 4B staff, the hospitalist, hospice staff and Dr. R. Kaufmann for years of care.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.