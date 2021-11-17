Mr. Eduardo Acevedo, 86, of Towson, MD, died on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Harmony Hall Retirement Home in Columbia, Md. His wife of 33 years, Maria Teresa Acevedo, passed away in 1993.
Mr. Acevedo is survived by his daughter Marta Teresa Acevedo-Girod and his son-in-law, Bob Girod; his daughter Sylvia Acevedo Blair and his son-in-law Timothy P. Blair; his granddaughter Jennifer Ann Blair; and his grandson Mark Edward Blair. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews from Puerto Rico and other U.S. states.
Mr. Acevedo was pre-deceased by his wife and parents, his brothers Raul and Fernando, and his sister Emelina.
He was born on April 10, 1935 in San German, Puerto Rico. He received his bachelor’s degree in Engineering from the University of Puerto Rico. He joined the U.S. Army following graduation and was stationed at Fort Knox, Kentucky, where he met his wife Maria, who also served as a nurse in the Army.
For several decades, he worked as an environmental engineer for the state of Maryland. He attended Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Towson, MD.
Mr. Acevedo also held volunteer officer positions with the Maryland Society of Professional Engineers and the National Society of Professional Engineers, among other organizations.
The community is invited to visitation 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Stauffer Funeral Home, 8 Ridgeville Blvd, Mt. Airy, MD on Friday, November 18, 2021. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am at St. Michaels Catholic Church at Poplar Springs, 1125 St. Michaels Road, Mt Airy, MD.
Family and guests are welcome to meet at the cemetery for internment at Parkwood Cemetery on Saturday at 2pm. Parkwood Cemetery 3310 Taylor Avenue, Balitmore 21234.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to a favorite charity of Mr. Acevedo’s called the Therapeutic And Recreational Riding Center, 3750 Shady Lane, Glenwood.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.