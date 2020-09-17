Edward “Eddie” Bowlus, formerly of Frederick, Md., died suddenly on Sept. 4, 2020. Born Aug. 16, 1960, in York, Pa., to the late E. Robert Bowlus and Dorothy Hardy Bowlus. Eddie attended North Frederick Elementary School. He graduated in 1978 from Gov. Thomas Johnson High School. He was an avid bowler at the former Village Lanes bowling alley. He loved sports and was a die hard Dallas Cowboy fan. He also was a Baltimore Oriole Fan. He loved rock and roll music. Eddie was kind, funny and would do anything asked of him. His was a loyal friend. Eddie had a wicked sense of humor and always had a smile on his face. Eddie was a house manager at the Real Recovery house in Baltimore, Md. Eddie volunteered many hours as a leader for AA and NA meetings. He gave of his time to Club 857, the oldest AA facility in the United States. He called Bingo there every Saturday to support the building fund. Eddie was the last surviving member of his family. He is survived by his devoted childhood friend, Kathleen “KaKa” Burtner, they maintained a true friendship for 58 years. She affectionately called him her “Gentle Giant.” He is also survived by her family, Scott and Ryan Burtner, Mary Ann Clark, Mary Karen and Jess Dankmeyer who considered him family. He is also survived by his parent’s best friends Ray and Gloria Gaffney. Eddie kept many lifelong and loyal friendships, those who will always remember him as a friend are Julie Hutto Gilbert, Susan Wagner Lake Beth and Deja Leikus, Kip Kepler, Terrie Mills and Brent Thompson. Eddie was able to help others in the end with the gift of tissue donation through the Living Legacy Foundation in Baltimore, Md. A graveside service with be held on Sept. 21, 2020, at 3:30 p.m. To be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 515 S. Market St., Frederick, MD 21701. Mother Adrien Dawson, of All Saints Episcopal Church is officiating. In lieu of flowers, please donate, in Eddie’s name to Club 857, C/O Marc Moore, 100 South Haven St., Baltimore, MD 21224.
