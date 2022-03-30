Edward Gable Higinbotham Sr., age 79, of Frederick, Maryland, died March 28, 2022, at Kline Hospice House. He was the husband of Rowena Feeney Higinbotham, his wife of 60 years.
Born on May 28, 1942, in Hanover, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Dorothy Gable Higinbotham and Frank Weadon Higinbotham.
He graduated from Frederick High School in 1960, where he was drum major and leader of the FHS marching band. He was also was a star on the track team, winning many awards. He held various offices in the FHS Alumni Association and was inducted into the FHS Distinguished Alumni.
After high school, he joined the U.S. Air Force.
He was active in the management of Blue Ridge Oil Co., a division of Aero Oil Co., for more than 50 years, serving as vice president and general manager. He was a director of the Mid-Atlantic Petroleum Distributor’s Association (MAPDA).
He served on the advisory board for the Walkersville office of Farmers and Mechanics National Bank, and he was treasurer for friends of former Sen. Jack Derr. He was a member and chairman of the Frederick City Police Commission for 17 years, and a member of the Frederick City Labor Relations Panel.
He was actively involved in the Frederick community and held offices in various Frederick city and county organizations, including: Frederick Lions Club, North End Civic Association, Frederick Jaycees, Elks Club, American Legion, Catoctin Club, the Evangelical Reform United Church of Christ and the Spires Brass Band. He was a drum major of the Rohrersville Marching Band, Rohrersville, Maryland, and enjoyed marching in parades.
His passions were his family, especially his three grandsons, and collecting Lionel trains. He supported and attended his grandsons’ pursuits and could repair any broken train that came to him. He was also our devoted keeper of family history.
He is survived by his wife, Rowena; son, Edward G. Higinbotham Jr (Kathleen G); son, Dr. John P Higinbotham (Dr. Kathleen A); and three grandsons, E. Gable III, Michael and James. He is also survived by his brother, Randall Higinbotham (Kandy).
The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, Maryland.
A celebration of Edward’s life will take place at 11 a.m. Monday April 4, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Home.
Pastor Doug Jones will officiate.
Interment will be at New Oxford Cemetery in New Oxford, Pennsylvania.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.