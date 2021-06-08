Edward Glynn, Jr.

Edward (Ed) Joseph Glynn Jr., 80, of Frederick, Maryland, died on June 6, 2021, after courageously battling COPD.
Ed was preceded in death by his brother, Timothy, and was the son of Edward and Frances Nantell Glynn (both deceased). He is survived by sister, Ellen Domin (Dave); and brothers, Jack (Carol), Jim (Jan) and Kevin. Ed was an uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend of many.
For the last 41 years, he shared his life with his wife, Gayle Sutch, who survives him.
Ed was an avid animal lover his entire life and is predeceased by many four-, three-, and two-legged friends. He leaves behind his buddies, Cody and Poppy.
Ed was a proud Navy veteran, having served his country in Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron Nine Sea Griffins, operating off the USS Essex.
Ed was above all an artist. Ed started his art career in his hometown of Cleveland at the Cooper School of Art. He earned his undergraduate and graduate degrees at the Columbus College of Art and Design and at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale.
Ed was a prolific creator, exhibiting nationally, and his paintings are held in numerous private and public collections. Ed also was known for the murals he created or oversaw throughout Cleveland and most notably at the Wheaton Metro Station. Ed was still creating new art up until the very end.
Ed began his academic life as an instructor at various Ohio institutions including professorships at Cleveland State University and Lake Erie College. Ed became the executive director of the Western Reserve School for the Visual and Performing Arts Association before accepting the presidency of the Maryland College of Art and Design and relocating to Maryland.
Ed served on numerous art organizations, including the Arts and Humanities Council of Montgomery County (board of directors), the Strathmore Hall Arts Foundation (board of directors) and the National Council of Art Administrators. Ed also was a member of the Frederick County and Montgomery County chambers of commerce.
Never idle, Ed started his own business, Cactus Farm Graphics, after his academic retirement, focusing on small businesses and nonprofit organizations. Ed shared his talent and sense of humor with his clients, and he will be remembered by them for his generosity.
Memorial remembrances in Ed’s name can be made online to the General Scholarship Fund at the Columbus College of Art and Design or to an animal rescue of your choice.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Those wishing to attend the celebration service or who wish to email condolences may share at www.keeneybasford.com.
Arrangements are with the Keeney & Basford Funeral Home, Frederick.