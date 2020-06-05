Edward Heffner

Edward “Poppie” W. Heffner, 90, of Shannondale, WV, formerly of Frederick, MD, passed away peacefully with family at his side on May 29, 2020 at the home of his youngest son, Hunter.
Ed was born to the late Clarence and Mary Heffner in Frederick, MD, on June 23, 1929. Ed was the loving husband of Patricia A. Heffner, to whom he was married for 68 years. Together they raised five beautiful children. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Pamela Cline of Harpers Ferry, WV, Gregory Heffner a wife, Terry of Middletown, MD, Kelley Dyson and husband, Allen of Frederick, MD, Hunter Heffner and companion Trish of Frederick, MD. He is also survived by his daughter-in-law, Betty Heffner, Middletown, MD, wife of the late Jeffrey A. Heffner, sister-in-law, Marilyn Heffner, wife of Ed’s brother, the late Robert W. Heffner, and his brother-in-law, Edward Garrett and wife Lee. Ed is also survived by 18 loving grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren. Ed was the standard bearer of the family, a True Patriarch. He will be greatly missed by his loving family and all that knew him.
Ed served as a proud member of Co A 1st Battalion, 115th Infantry and was a life member of Co A Cresap Rifles, 29th Infantry Division. Ed loved the outdoors, his number one passion in life was hunting and fishing. He enjoyed many trips out-of-state with his son, Greg, for bear, elk, wild boar and fallow deer. All his children, most grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were by Poppie’s side, in the woods at an incredible young age. Most notable, were all the memories at Deer Camp, dating back over three decades, on the late Alfred Spates farm in Poolsville, MD.
Ed retired in 1991 after 25 years with Prudential Insurance Company. After retirement Ed and Pat moved to WV, to their dream home, a beloved log cabin in the woods. Their cabin hosted many family holidays, celebrations and more. It was always a treat for everyone to visit Ed and Pat up in the mountains. Ed was immensely proud of his “hunting room” in his cabin, and he was eager to share his stories, photos and the latest hunting/ fishing gear to all.
Many wonderful memories were made with the family at Ed and Pat’s summer cottage in Bethany Beach, DE. If you could not find Ed in the woods, there was a good chance, he was on the water. Rather on his pontoon, standing along the rocks of the bay, or at a local pond, casting a line, sitting in a blind and telling stories, is what he did best. He lived an exceptionally long fulfilling life.
Ed’s loss will leave a void to all who loved and knew him. Our family would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Hunter and Trish for their devoted love and care provided to Dad during his final months.
His cremation was arranged by Eackles-Spencer & Norton Funeral Home, Harpers Ferry, WV.
His family plans a celebration of life on June 27, 2020, at Deer Camp in Poolesville, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Company A, 29th Division Association Post # 78, P.O. Box 1882, Frederick, MD 21702-0882.
Condolences may be expressed at www.eackles-spencerfuneralhome.com.