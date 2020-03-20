Edward Hoffman, Sr.

Edward James Hoffman Sr, 68, of Myersville, MD passed away surrounded by his loving family. His wife, Wanda Hoffman, of 43 years; and his two sons, Edward J. “EJ” Hoffman Jr. and Joseph L “Joey” Hoffman.
He was born May 16, 1951 and was the youngest son of the late Elva Mae and Harold Harding Hoffman, Sr. He was a 1970 graduate of Middletown High School. After graduating high school he enlisted in the Air Force Reserve where he proudly served his country for six years.
Ed diligently worked for MDE for 50 years, as an executive regional service division manager and was fortunate to work with some great people. He leaves behind one hell of a legacy and numerous friends.
Anyone who knew Ed knew his love of the outdoors. Ed would enjoy hunting, riding horse, tinkering with his tractors, longhorn roundups with Mike Flohr, and fishing with his friend, Doug Flohr. Among his family and friends he was best known for his sense of humor and his engaging storytelling.
In addition to his wife, Wanda; son, E.J. and wife, Brandy; and his youngest son, Joey Hoffman, he is survived by his brother, Harold Jr. and wife, Joan Hoffman, and his sisters, Donna Hoffman and Dana and husband, Kenny Lichtenberger, all of Middletown, MD; and his nieces and nephew, Andrea “Nikki” Hoffman, Ethan Lichtenberger and Amii Fritz.
He will be greatly missing by his grandchildren, Christopher Clark, Alan Clark III, Hunter Hoffman, Kaleb Hoffman, Riley Lowe; and his Great Pyrenees Anatolian Shepherd, Alley.
Private services will be held in accordance with the stupid mandates. There will be a life celebration announced by the family at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Bast-Stauffer Funeral Home in Boonsboro. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at StaufferFuneralHome.com.