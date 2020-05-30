Edward I. Meely

Edward Irwin Meely, 72 of Mount Airy, MD, passed away on May 27 2020 at his home.
He was the devoted and loving husband of Mona Stinchcomb Meely for 35 years.
Ed was born on March 11, 1948 in Titusville, PA. He was a veteran of the United States Airforce where he served as a weapons Mechanic. Ed was a Planner Estimator at the NSW Center in Bethesda, MD for 32 years until his retirement in 2005.
He (Eddie) loved life, cars, motorcycles, hunting and cutting grass, as well as spending time with family and friends. He will always be remembered for his crazy, happy and teasing ways!
He was the loving father of two sons, Jason Edward Meely and wife, Brooke Meely of Westminster, MD and Shane Andrew Meely and wife, Olga Meely of Boyds, MD.
He is survived by his siblings, a brother, Ron Meely and wife, Jean and sister, Glenda Goltz Meely and a great-aunt, Ann Grove.
Also survived by his grandchildren Ben, Max, Ryan and grand-dog, Cody.
In addition to several cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. “Gone But Not Forgotten”
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Marvin Chapel UMC, 5101 Woodville Rd, Mount Airy, MD 21771. Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home and Crematory.
Online condolences at www.burrier-queen.com.