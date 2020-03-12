Edward Johnson

Mr. Edward A. Johnson, 79, of Thurmont, died on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Frederick Health. He was the husband of the late Lena M. Johnson, who preceded him in death in 2014.
Born September 25, 1940 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Buckner and Catherine (Neutzline) Johnson.
Edward graduated from Mergenthaler H.S. in 1958 with a degree in Plumbing & Drafting. He entered the Palatine Seminary in Milwaukee that same year. He left the seminary in 1960 and joined the Navy. His enlistment provided him with a career of 20-plus years of adventure, which started aboard the destroyer USS Robinson. He later transferred to the Seabees. During his naval career he traveled to Germany, Japan and Spain, just to name a few locations. His last assignment was Camp David, the presidential retreat. During this assignment he had the pleasure and honor to serve and socialize with several presidents from President Nixon to President Ronald Reagan, the most memorable of which was President Reagan. “Ronnie” would make it a point to venture down to the barracks to play cards with Ed and his fellow sailors. He truly loved his naval career and service to our country. After he retired from the Navy, he worked for the Frederick School Board, and then Camp Airy.
He had a passion for fishing; football, particularly Penn State and Joe Paterno; and tennis, especially Wimbledon. Let us not forget NASCAR.
He was very civic-minded and participated in the Holy Name Society, the American Legion, his local Senior Center, Boys Town, St. Joseph’s Indian School, Wounded Warrior, and St. Joseph’s church in Emmitsburg.
He had a zeal and zest for life that motivated him to do his very best in everything he did. Edward’s philosophy of life was modeled after the Seabees’ motto of “Can Do” as well as Robert Kennedy’s statement “Some men see things as they are, and ask why. I dream of things that never were, and ask why not.”
Edward is survived by his daughter, Patricia, her husband Thomas and grandson, Kain; brother, Thomas Johnson and wife Lynn; sister, Mary Catherine McMahon and husband Joseph; nieces Amy, Mary and Jeannie. He was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Johnson.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020 at the Keeney and Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church Street, Frederick. The funeral service will be at 10 a.m., Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in the Etchison Memorial Chapel at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Crownsville Veterans Cemetery, Crownsville.
