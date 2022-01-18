Edward Joseph and Helen Ann Hanner

Edward J. Hanner, 87 of Bethesda, died December 21, 2021.
Helen Ann Hanner, 87, died January 10th, 2022. They were married for 57 years.
Edward was born on June 17th, 1934, in Lebanon, PA he was the son of the late Charles and Margaret (Fetter) Hanner. Edward attended Lebanon Catholic High School, class of 1952. Edward is preceded in death by his two brothers, Charles and Victor Hanner and two sisters, Mary Owens and Evelyn Leonard.
Edward was a member of the Army’s 82nd and 101st Airborne Divisions that served in Germany. Edward was a retired member of the District of Colombia Fire Department and had a second career in the MD OSHA office at the University of Maryland until his retirement in 1989. Edward was an avid outdoorsman hunting yearly with his brother Vic, three sons, nephews David and Joey, and many friends. Edward loved canoeing on the Potomac River, teaching and sharing his love of nature with all his family. Edward loved travel, making numerous trips to Europe, Ireland, and Florida with his wife.
Helen Ann was born on August 8th, 1934, in Danville, PA she was the daughter of the late Aloysius and Helen (Brady) Mayan. Helen Ann is preceded in death by her sister Irene Gasper.
Helen Ann graduated from the St. Cyril Academy, class of 1952 in Danville, PA and went on to graduate from St. Joseph’s Nursing School. Helen Ann worked as a Registered Nurse at the Veteran’s Administration Medical Center in Lebanon PA before moving to Bethesda and continuing her career on the Pediatric Cancer Ward at the National Institute of Health and Suburban Hospital where she worked for many years. A major accomplishment of Helen Ann’s career was being actively involved in the creation of the first Trauma Center at Suburban before retiring in 1988.
Helen Ann and Edward loved the study of genealogy and spent many hours of their retirement researching the history and decedents of the family. Helen Ann loved playing the piano and taught many of her children and grandchildren. Helen Ann enjoyed traveling, making several trips to Ireland, Europe, and Florida with her husband Edward. Edward and Helen Ann were faithful member of St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church for over 58 years.
Edward and Helen Ann Hanner are survived by her beloved sister, Sister Rita Mary Mayan IHM, brother, Anthony, and his wife Teresa Mayan; three sons, Edward A. and wife Ellen, Patrick J. and fiance Rebecca Picard, Charles J. and wife Melissa, and one daughter, Ann C. Manyin and husband Peter; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Emily, Braden, Sean, and Susanna Hanner, Nora and Daniel Manyin; and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Janes Frances de
Chantal Catholic Church, 9701 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda, MD on Wednesday, January 26th at 11 AM. A viewing will precede at 10 AM. The interment will follow at Gates of Heaven Cemetery.
Flowers may be sent to Pumphrey Funeral Home 7557 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda, MD 20814. Online condolences may be shared at: www.pumphreyfuneralhome.com.