Edward Matthews

Edward Titus “Eddie” Matthews, age 85, of Taneytown, died Thursday, July 23, 2020, at his home after a brief illness. Born October 3, 1934, in Feagaville, he was the son of the late Russell M. and Lucille V. Titus Mathews. He was the husband of Betty Matthews, his wife of almost 62 years.
Eddie was a 1952 graduate of Walkersville High School. He was a dairy farmer for 21 years and then was employed as a truck driver with Clouse Trucking of Frederick prior to retirement. He was a member of Mt. Zion Haugh’s Lutheran Church, Ladiesburg and the MD-VA Milk Producers Association. In earlier years he refereed high school basketball and umpired Little League baseball. He enjoyed and bowled for many years, first in leagues at Walkersville Bowling Alley and then at Thunderhead Lanes in Taneytown; was a fan of the Boston Red Sox, the Washington Redskins and Maryland Terps basketball. He was devoted to his family, especially the grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In addition to his wife he is survived by children, Tammy Mangan of Westminster and Tony E. Matthews of Taneytown; son-in-law, David Laughman of Taneytown; grandchildren, Carrie Weant, Tyler Weant and wife Melissa, Derek Guthrie and wife Alee, Tanner and Coby Laughman, Hailey Matthews, and twins Dalton and Grant Matthews; great-grandchildren, Caden and Jaxon Zepf and Camden Weant; sisters, Evelyn Kovach and Mary Jane Warrenfeltz; brothers, Robert and Donald Mathews; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was predeceased by a daughter, Mitzi Eileen Laughman; son-in-law, Phillip Mangan; and five brothers, Russell, William (Gene), Frank, Marshall and Charles (Leonard) Mathews.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 27, at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Frederick, with Rev. Steven Ostendorf, pastor of Grace United Church of Christ, Taneytown, officiating.
The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 26, at Hartzler Funeral Home, 404 S. Main St., Woodsboro. Wearing masks and social distancing will be in effect as well as a limited number of people in the funeral home at any one time.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our “tribute wall” at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.