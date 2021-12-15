Edward Puddy, Jr.

With great sadness, on December 12, 2021, Edward George Puddy, Jr. “Ted”, husband, father and brother, passed away at the age of 92 years in his home surrounded by family. Ted will be remembered by his precious children; Carolyn Gsell, Eddie Puddy, Diane Crowe, Winifred Pryor and David Puddy. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Puddy; mother Winifred Worth, and his brother, Jack Puddy.
Ted was a member of the Virginia Avenue Church of God in Hagerstown MD, and before that The Salvation Army. He loved the good old church hymns and the old Southern Gospel songs. The family, when together, would always sit around and sing. Ted worked and retired at the Old High’s Dairy Plant that shut down in Frederick MD. During his night shifts he would sit and rewrite lyrics of different songs. One was The Old Rugged Cross, which became The Old Chevrolet.
Ted was a big family man. Family was important to him and Ruth. It was important to keep the family together and to form strong bonds. Ted took his family on many trips. Fond memories included Canada, the Niagra Falls, camping trips to Massachusetts with Ruth’s side of the family. He also owned a camping lot in West Virginia at Yogi Bear where they camped with his brother Jack and sister-in-law Nancy Puddy and all their children and childrens.
Ted was known in his younger years for the horse and carriages. He did weddings and parades and attended the Great Frederick Fair for 28 years. He also loved his ski boats although he hated the water because he couldn’t swim; which is also funny because he served in the Navy from 1950 to 1954 and told them “DON’T put me on the side of that ship!” Ted was very good with his hands. There wasn’t a thing he couldn’t fix whether it was his own vehicles, restoring a buggy or building a barn shed.
Ted will be truly missed by his children. They did everything together even up to this past summer taking him camping and 4-wheeling at 92! He was just recently out in the driveway sitting on his walker instructing the boys how to structure the floor of a camper. His teachings and lectures never ended, and we, his children, never stopped listening!!
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 17th from 12 — 1 PM at the Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9502 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick, where a funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM. A horse-drawn procession will follow to the gravesite in Resthaven Memorial Gardens for interment with military honors. Floral tributes are welcome.