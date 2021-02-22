Edward Eugene Rice, 87, of Frederick, MD, passed from this life peacefully on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Born on June 7, 1933, in Mountaindale, MD, he was the son of the late Charles (John) Rice and Bertha Grushon Rice.
He was the husband of the late Barbara Ann (Klipp) Rice for 60 years. He was predeceased by an infant brother, Clifford.
Eddie, as he was fondly known to friends & family, was a jack of many trades. He entered the U.S. Navy in 1952 and made 1st class Gunner’s Mate in four years, leaving the service in 1960. He worked at Sears & Roebuck in downtown Frederick and later at Safeway. He was a 20-year retired federal employee with the Department of Energy. Eddie also had his own painting business and later a lawnmowing business. For many years he worked as an assistant at the Carriage House Bake Shop in Mt. Pleasant. He also worked at the gate of the Great Frederick Fair for 25+ years. At age 80, he retired from his second government position, as a 20+ year driver for the Frederick County Commission on Aging, with the Frederick, Thurmont and Emmitsburg offices.
Eddie was a life member and past Exulted Ruler for the B.P.O. Elks #684 in Frederick. For decades, the Elks Club was a great social place for Ed & Barb — they attended many dances, crab nights, fundraisers, picnics, dinners, shared laughs, drinks and more there with close friends. He was also a Korean War vet, life member of the American Legion #41, VFW, Amvets, NARFE and a 15-gallon Red Cross blood donor. Eddie had a strong faith and was a lifelong member and officer of the Mountaindale Union Chapel, past member of Faith UCC and board member of Mt. Prospect Church Cemetery Association.
In his younger years, Eddie played in both the Frederick city and county Fast Pitch softball leagues with the Mountaindale Club, East Frederick Athletic Club and Kidd’s Cafe.
He loved traveling the world with his wife Barbara and their many friends. And when he wasn’t working, he enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting, dancing and family & friend time and was a lifelong avid Yankees and Redskins fan.
Eddie lived his entire life in Frederick County, growing up in Mountaindale, moving his young family to Cloverhill in the ‘60s for three decades, resided in Worman’s Mill for 20 years, and later with his daughter and son-in-law in downtown Frederick. He has been a resident at Homewood since January 2020.
Ed was a loving father to his only child, daughter Pam Ritmiller and her husband, Mike, of Frederick, MD. Proud grandfather to Will Ritmiller and wife Becky of Herndon, VA and granddaughter Hannah Ritmiller (and Stefan) of Portland, ME. He is also survived by one sister, Virginia Moser of Thurmont, MD and three sisters-in-law, Mildred Eichelberger of Frederick, MD, Sherry Beeson and husband Dave of Jefferson, MD and Joan Klipp of Briarcliff Manor, NY. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends. My Dad profoundly loved all his cats, and all of our dogs, and will be dearly missed by his kitty Chloe and his granddog Dude.
Adhering to Covid guidelines, a private family graveside service will take place at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Frederick.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to all the staff at Homewood for the compassionate care Mr. Rice received there and with Frederick Health Hospice.
Memorial donations may be made in his name to Frederick County Animal Shelter, Frederick Health Hospice or any charity of your choice.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.keeneybasford.com.