Edward (Skeeter) Lewis Guariglia, 74, of Rocky Ridge, Maryland, passed from this life on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown, Maryland. He was the beloved husband of Faye Darlene Guariglia for 50 years.
Born Oct. 5, 1947, in Frederick, Maryland, he was the son of the late Oliver and Gussie (Tyeryar) Guarglia.
Edward Guariglia was a retired corrections officer for the Frederick County sheriff’s office for 16 years. When not working, he enjoyed hunting and spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Michael Guariglia and wife Toni; grandchildren, Lillian Hazel Guariglia and Damien Edward Guariglia; sisters, Nelly Guariglia Cavell, Rosie Guariglia Ridgely and Shirley Guariglia; and various cousins.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Hope Marie Guariglia; parents, Oliver Sr. and Gussie; and brother, Oliver Jr.
The family will receive friends from 12-2 p.m. Monday, July 11, 2022, at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, Maryland, where a celebration of Edward’s life journey will take place at 2 p.m.
Interment will be at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to cancer research.
Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at staufferfuneralhome.com.