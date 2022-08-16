Edward Stouter

Edward Lawrence Stouter, 87, of Emmitsburg, Maryland, passed away Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, surrounded by his wife and family.
Born in Fairfield, Pennsylvania, on July 23, 1935, he was the son of the late Lawrence Ignatius Stouter and Delma (Sites) Fisher. Ed graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1953. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served as a corporal in Greenland and Fort Knox. It was in Fort Knox where he met his wife, Betty Jean Dixson. He began his career at Fort Detrick, in Frederick, Maryland, where he worked in the telecommunications field. After 30-plus years, he retired and continued to work on his mini-farm and serve as a substitute school bus driver. Ed loved his vegetable and flower gardens, and tending his hives of honeybees. He often could be found sitting on his porch. It was both his time to reflect and his time to share stories and his humor with his family and friends. Ed was loved by so many and enjoyed having his children, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren visit. He was a long-standing member of St. Anthony Shrine in Emmitsburg, Maryland, and was committed to his faith, family and friends.
Ed is survived by his wife, Betty; son Larry and wife Maureen, of Emmitsburg; son, Steve and wife Tammie, of Emmitsburg; daughter, Theresa (Stouter) Bidle and husband Jay Bidle, of Middletown, Maryland; daughter, Dianne (Stouter) Webber and husband Scott Webber, of Moneta, Virginia; son, Mike and wife Veronica, of Fairfield, Pennsylvania; son, Rob and wife Becky, of Emmitsburg; and daughter-in-law, Kelley Stouter, of Emmitsburg. He was the loving grandfather to John Stouter, Jennifer (Stouter) Hudgins, Micah “Ryleigh” Stouter, Daniel Stouter, Erik Stouter, Stephanie Bidle, Stephen Webber, Jason Webber, Garrett Zimmerman, Sarah Stouter, Victoria Stouter, Juliette Stouter, Kaitlin Stouter, Chase Stouter, Shannon (Monahan) Sayler, Rachael Stouter and Meghan (Stouter) Weaver. He is survived by his loving sister, Janet Saneman and husband Dave Saneman, of Forest Hill, Maryland. Ed is also survived by seven great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and grandparents, he is preceded in death by his son, David Vincent Stouter; his sister, Donna Angelilli; and his sister, Juanita Coleman.
A celebration of Ed’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, at St. Anthony Shrine, Emmitsburg, Maryland. A reception will be held afterward in the church hall.
Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home, Thurmont. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at staufferfuneralhome.com.