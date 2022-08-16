Edward Stouter

Edward Lawrence Stouter, 87, of Emmitsburg, Maryland, passed away Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, surrounded by his wife and family.

Born in Fairfield, Pennsylvania, on July 23, 1935, he was the son of the late Lawrence Ignatius Stouter and Delma (Sites) Fisher. Ed graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1953. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served as a corporal in Greenland and Fort Knox. It was in Fort Knox where he met his wife, Betty Jean Dixson. He began his career at Fort Detrick, in Frederick, Maryland, where he worked in the telecommunications field. After 30-plus years, he retired and continued to work on his mini-farm and serve as a substitute school bus driver. Ed loved his vegetable and flower gardens, and tending his hives of honeybees. He often could be found sitting on his porch. It was both his time to reflect and his time to share stories and his humor with his family and friends. Ed was loved by so many and enjoyed having his children, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren visit. He was a long-standing member of St. Anthony Shrine in Emmitsburg, Maryland, and was committed to his faith, family and friends.