Edward Stull, Sr.

Mr. Edward (Eddie) Lee Stull, Sr., 53 of Cascade, MD passed away unexpectedly on November 29, 2021. He was the loving husband of Celeste Stull, of seven years.
Born August 5, 1968 in Frederick, Eddie was the son of Edith & Daniel Harrison and the late Gary Stull.
Eddie worked for NVR in Thurmont, MD. When he wasn't working he enjoyed ATV riding, hunting, poker with his friends, and spending time with his family.
In addition to his loving wife, Eddie is survived by his children, Jessica Seal, Eddie Stull Jr. and Connor Stull; his stepchildren Caleb Boswell, Caitie Boswell and Chloe Boswell; his siblings Helen Burgess (Kemmer), Angel Stull and stepbrother David Whitesell. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and his loyal canine companion Mossyberg.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 5th from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 PM at the Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Hwy. in Frederick, where a funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM on Monday, December 6th. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of one's choice.