Edward Stull, Sr.

Mr. Edward (Eddie) Lee Stull Sr., 53, of Cascade, Maryland, passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 29, 2021. He was the loving husband of Celeste Stull, of seven years.
Born Aug. 5, 1968, in Frederick, Eddie was the son of Edith and Daniel Harrison and the late Gary Stull.
Eddie worked for NVR in Thurmont, Maryland. When he wasn’t working, he enjoyed ATV riding, hunting, poker with his friends, and spending time with his family.
In addition to his loving wife, Eddie is survived by his children, Jessica Seal, Eddie Stull Jr. and Connor Stull; his stepchildren, Caleb Boswell, Caitie Boswell and Chloe Boswell; his siblings, Helen Burgess (Kemmer), Angel Stull and stepbrother David Whitesell. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and his loyal canine companion Mossyberg.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, Dec. 5 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Resthaven Funeral Home & Community Center, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway in Frederick, where a funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 6. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
A livestream recording of the service may be viewed from Eddie’s obituary at resthaven.us.