Edward "Ted" N. Hallock

Edward Norton “Ted” Hallock, 83, of Frederick, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 13 at Frederick Health Hospital with his wife and son by his side. Ted was amazingly resilient through many years of health challenges, always keeping his strong faith, positive attitude, sense of humor, and friendly disposition. The nurses and doctors at his dialysis center and at the hospital during his many stays loved and appreciated him.
Born September 25, 1936 in Springfield, Massachusetts, he was the son of the late Donald Eastman and Jeanne Hamilton Hallock. Although Ted lived in various places in Massachusetts and New Jersey while growing up, he always considered Dedham, Massachusetts as home. Ted graduated from Westwood (Massachusetts) High School in 1954. He attended Boston University and later transferred to Bridgewater College (Virginia) where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English as a member of the class of 1960. Ted also earned a Masters Degree in school administration from Western Maryland College (now McDaniel College).
Ted is survived by his wife, Mary Edith Lease Hallock, whom he met while they were students at Bridgewater College. They would have been married 60 years on June 25. Also surviving are a son, Bradley Hallock and wife Karla of Frederick; a grandson, Nathaniel Hallock (whom Ted and Mary Edith raised from age 5) and wife Angela of Frederick; and granddaughters Angela Hallock Dobbins of Roanoke, VA, Katelyn Hallock of Waynesboro, VA, and Jenna Hallock of Frederick. He is also survived by great-granddaughters, Keirsten Nichole Dunn and companion, Jake; Amelia Hallock, and a great-great- granddaughter, MaKenna. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by a son, Todd Scott Hallock, in 1989 and his only sibling, Doreen Bradbury, in 2018.
Ted was a retired Frederick County Public Schools teacher and elementary school principal. He taught at the former Jefferson Elementary School and West Frederick Middle School. He served as principal at the former Jefferson Elementary, Sabillasville Elementary, New Midway Elementary, and Woodsboro Elementary schools. He also worked for many years as front desk/front office manager at the Days Inn of Frederick and later at the Days Inn (later Holiday Inn) of Hagerstown. He also served two years in the U.S. Army Reserves.
Ted was a devoted Christian and active church member, but would be the first to tell you he was far from perfect. Raised in the Episcopal church, he later joined the Bush Creek Church of the Brethren in Monrovia and served as their church organist for 16 years. Later, the family moved their membership to the Frederick Church of the Brethren where he served at various times as accompanist for the Cherub Choir, Temple Choir, Youth Choir, and the Morning Singers at the early service for 23 years. Ted also sang with the Chancel Choir for short time and served as substitute organist for many years. He served in various church leadership capacities on numerous committees and commissions. While active at Frederick Church of the Brethren, Ted simultaneously served as organist for eight years at Evangelical Lutheran Church in Woodsboro. In addition to his service to his church, Ted also frequently shared his musical gifts by playing at many weddings, funerals, services at other churches, and on other special occasions. He also taught private organ lessons for many years at the former Colonial Music Shop in downtown Frederick. He served in the past on the Mid Atlantic District Board of the Church of the Brethren.
Ted was an active and proud Bridgewater College alumnus and was thrilled when his son, Brad, and two granddaughters, Katey and Jenna, also chose to continue their education at Bridgewater. He enjoyed attending Bridgewater College concerts, tailgating at football games, attending Homecoming, and participating in other alumni events. Ted also enjoyed attending Frederick High School class of 1955 reunions with his wife and her classmates.
The family especially thanks Dr. Anita Nahar, Dr. Rohan Rengen, and the staff at Davita Ballenger Creek Dialysis Center, as well as Ted’s many other doctors and the nurses who provided many years of compassionate and excellent care that helped him to continue to enjoy life to the fullest despite his chronic illnesses.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 20 at Bush Creek Church of the Brethren, 4821 Green Valley Road, Monrovia, MD. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date when larger groups can gather.
Ted requested that contributions be made in his memory to Frederick Church of the Brethren, 201 Fairview Ave., Frederick, MD 21701; or to Bridgewater College, 402 E. College Street, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
