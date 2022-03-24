Edward Waldron

Edward Stuart Waldron, age 46, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, March 20, 2022.
Ed was born March 9, 1976, in Hollywood, Florida. He attended the American School of Paris in France where he learned to play rugby, a sport which he was very passionate about. He played for the University of Florida Rugby Club beginning in 1994, and he remained active in the sport throughout his life, affiliated with clubs in Boston, Philadelphia (Blackthorn) and Maryland. He was a lifelong Gator fan, and he never passed up an opportunity to represent the University of Florida. He is known affectionately by his friends as “Parisian Ed” and “Captain Ahab.”
Professionally, he spent most of his career in food service management with Outback Steakhouse and Panera, where he made some wonderful and lifelong friends.
Ed was an incredible person known for this sarcastically wicked sharp wit, his gentle soul, and unparalleled loyalty to his friends and family. He was a loving and wonderful father to his two children, Porter (14) and Murphy (11). There will forever be a hole in our hearts, and Ed will forever be missed. He is survived by this wife Brande; son, Porter; daughter, Murphy; mother, Patricia Femminella Stein; stepfather, Bruce Stein (Phoenix, Arizona); father, Stuart Waldron; stepmother, Dolores Waldron, (Melborne, Florida); sister, Veronica Kondas (Lafayette, Indiana); brother, David Waldron (Brooklyn, New York); and a large extended family.
There will be a celebration of life at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 26 at 8 W. Frederick St. in Walkersville, Maryland. In lieu of flowers, please see gofundme.com/f/ed-waldron-memorial-fund.
Arrangements are by Stauffer Funeral Home, Walkersville, and Stauffer Crematory Inc., Frederick. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at staufferfuneralhome.com.