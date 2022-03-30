Edward Wendell Hosley passed away at Country Meadows in Frederick, Maryland, March 17, 2022.
Wendell was born in New Gloucester, Maine, in 1933 and moved to Washington, D.C., with his family during World War II.
Wendell was the loving husband of Joan Darby Hosley who died on Sept. 2, 2018. He was also preceded in death by son Wade.
Wendell is survived by his daughter, Catherine and husband Mark Wattenberg, of Monrovia, Maryland; daughter, Loren Little, of Hancock, Maryland; son, Barton and wife Widya, of Yogyakarta, Indonesia; and eight amazing grandchildren.
Wendell was a teacher, principal and professor by career; a gifted craftsman and housebuilder by hobby; and a lover of books, opera, nature, travel and presidential trivia. A celebration of Wendell’s life will be held during the summer.
Memorial contributions can be made in Wendell’s name to Doctors Without Borders or to a local library.