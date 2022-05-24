Edward Wetzel Sr.

Edward Allen Wetzel Sr., age 82, of Emmitsburg, Maryland, passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022, in his home, surrounded by his loving family. Edward was born Feb. 4, 1940, in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. He was the son of the late Charles Russell (1978) and Elizabeth Hattie (1974) Wetzel. Edward died 44 years to the day of his late father.
Edward had various jobs, including helping his father with their trash truck route. He also worked at Quin Toppers Orchard, picking fruit; Freemans Shoe Factory in Emmitsburg, Maryland, for 30 years; and Bowers Lumber Co. in Woodsboro, Maryland, for 17 years. After that, due to poor health, Ed took early retirement.
Ed lived in Emmitsburg, Maryland, all of his life. After retirement, he and his wife, Patsy, moved to town after he lived on the Wetzel mountain all his life. Ed and Patsy would have celebrated their 47th wedding anniversary June 1. Patsy and Ed met while out dancing, which they enjoyed doing even as they aged together. In his later years, he enjoyed playing 500 rummy on Saturday nights with her, going to carnivals in the summer to listen to music and play bingo. He enjoyed watching his great-grandson Aiden play baseball. After retirement, he spent his time doing woodwork in his workshop; gardening; and watching wrestling and Westerns.
Ed had a large family. Along with his wife, Patsy, he is survived by sons, Edward Jr. (Connie) Wetzel, of Walkersville, and Jeffrey (Leslie) Wetzel, of Thurmont. He was a father he didn’t have to be to six stepchildren, Patty Gilliam, of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, Lois Wantz (Tim), of Littlestown, Pennsylvania, Ernest Heward, of Sabillasville, Maryland, Robert Heward Jr., of Hanover, Pennsylvania, Jeffrey Sr. (Kim) Heward, of Biglerville, Pennsylvania, and Thomas (Cindy) Heward, of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania. He is also survived by 19 grandchildren, Jennifer (Cass) Demps, Jessica Wetzel, Shawn (Brandi) Wetzel, Steven (Cassie) Wetzel, Bruce Bryant, Tonya Bryant, Heather (Patrick) Steiner, Nichole Groft, Zachary Sterner, Ian Heward, Robert Heward III, Shane Heward, Brittney (Charles) Arbogast Sr., Tiffany (Will) Miller, Jeffrey Heward Jr., Stephine Heward, Melinda Heward, Jacob Heward and Rayna Witherspoon; 21 great-grandchildren, Kheelia Demps, Kheera Demps, Nadia Wetzel, Keith Wetzel, Aiden Woodring, Skylar Steiner, Payton Steiner, Addisyn McDonald, Alani Ledden, Gabrella Heward, Daniel Heward, Klayton Heward, Benjamin Heward, Kylan Acosta, Charles Arbogast Jr., Melody Arbogast, Grace Miller, Kearay Witherspoon, Kyrie Johnson, Darin Matthews and Faith Payne; and his four-legged fur baby, Anna.
In addition to his parents, Ed was predeceased by a brother, Ronnie Wetzel, and Ronnie’s wife and daughter, Darlene and Michelle (1978); brother, Russell Wetzel (2011) and sons Rusty Wetzel, Robert Wetzel (2011) Kenneth Wetzel (2018); sisters, May Frances (2009), Harry Dielh, Betty (Buster) Miller and Ruth (Dan) Andrews; and his beloved dog, Sugar. He survived by his brother John (Mary Lou) Wetzel, of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania; sisters, Shirley (Charles) Moser, of Emmitsburg, and Linda (Paul) Humerick of Emmitsburg; sisters-in-law, Marky Wetzel and Nancy Wetzel, both of Emmitsburg; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation and viewing will be held at Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, 210 W. Main St., Emmitsburg, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 26, 2022, with a funeral service at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Friday, May 27, 2022. Interment will follow the service at Mount Hope Cemetery, Woodsboro, Maryland. Pallbearers will be his sons, Edward Jr., Jeffrey, Ernest, Robert Jr., Jeffrey Sr. and Thomas.
Memorial contributions can be made in Ed’s name to Vigilant Hose Co., 25 W. Main St., Emmitsburg, MD 21727, or Emmitsburg Ambulance Co., 17701 Creamery Road, Emmitsburg, MD 21727
Online condolences can be made to myersdurborawfh.com.