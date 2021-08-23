Edward Wise

Edward Lee Wise, 42, of Williamsport, MD, passed away Saturday, August 21, 2021 at Frederick Memorial Hospital, Frederick, MD. Born on July 20, 1979 in Hagerstown, he was the son of Rebecca Suzanne (Massie) and Chester Allen Wise. Eddie worked for 15 years as a Manager at Natural Lawn of America. Eddie enjoyed working, fishing, hunting, camping, hanging out with friends and running his mouth. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his loving wife of 18 years, Sarah Nicole Wise; four children, Edward, Jr., Katelyn, Ciera and Trey; Brothers, Jason Wise and wife Heather, Joshua Wise and spouse, Kati Baker; Nephews, Jacob, Kaleb, Keegan and Cooper; Niece, Kiera and many other family and friends. A funeral service will be held Friday, August 27, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Rest Haven Funeral Home, 1601 Pennsylvania Ave., Hagerstown, with Pastor James Gross Officiating. Interment will follow at Rest Haven Cemetery, Hagerstown. Family will receive friends the evening prior from 6 to 8 p.m. Online condolences can be made at www.rsthvn.com.
