Eileen Borowski

On May 16, 2022, Eileen Brown Borowski passed away in Frederick, Maryland. Eileen is survived by her six children, Bill (Sue) Borowski III, Susan (Todd) Mayman, Marie Zinnert, Rosemary Borowski, Joan (David) Knode and Margaret (Alex) Campbell; 12 grandchildren; and one great-grandson. Eileen is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. Her husband of 63 years, William A. Borowski Jr., died in November 2020. Her beloved sister, Elizabeth (Betty) Price, predeceased her in April 2020.
Eileen was born Oct. 4, 1934, in Washington, D.C., to Margaret and Everett Brown. She attended St. Michael's Catholic School and Academy of the Holy Names in Silver Spring. She graduated from the University of Maryland in 1956. While raising her family, Eileen also worked at JCPenney for six years and then Baltimore Life Insurance Company for 13 years. Eileen was an active community volunteer in Frederick. She was an assistant Girl Scout leader for five years and volunteered for both Birthright and Food Bank.
A longtime member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Eileen was a member of Catholic Daughters of the Americas (serving for many years as secretary). Eileen served as the coordinator of St. John's home Eucharist ministry for 10 years and continued to bring communion to those who were homebound on a weekly basis until 2018.
In the last two years of Eileen's life, she was lovingly cared for by her children and incredible caregivers from Shepherd's Staff of Frederick. The love and patience shown to Eileen by Patty, Marie, Elaine, Cynthia, Rashiydah, Lydia, Jessica and Lisa will not be forgotten. The family would also like to thank Frederick Health Hospice, Dr. Phuong Ho of Frederick Medical and Pulmonary, and Dr. Anita Nahar of Frederick Kidney Care Associates for their compassion and guidance. Eileen was a special person and easy to love as evidenced by the amount of friends — both lifelong and recent — that she made, and the adoration of her family.
A funeral mass will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 118 E. Second St., Frederick, Maryland, at 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 23. Mass will be livestreamed on St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church's Facebook page. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Frederick Health Hospice, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701.
