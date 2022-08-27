Eileen Horvitz Dunnell

Eileen Horvitz Dunnell passed away on Aug. 20, 2022, in Overland Park, Kansas. She was born June 1, 1928, in Kansas City, Missouri, the only child of Joseph and Mina Glazer Horvitz. She attended Central High School and the University of Missouri at Kansas City.

She was employed in various administrative office capacities while raising her two sons in Prairie Village, Kansas.