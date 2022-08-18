Eileen Malagari

Eileen Gies Malagari, 88, died Aug. 15, 2022, at her home in Brunswick, Maryland, after a lengthy illness. She was born Jan. 28, 1934, in Crownsville, Maryland, to Walter G. Gies and Regina Fairley Gies. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Michelle A. Malagari and Kevin P. Malagari. Surviving is her husband, Paul E. Malagari; and seven sons, Paul E. Malagari Jr. and wife Diane, of Vestal, New York, Joel K. Malagari and wife Ann, of Monrovia, Maryland, Kevin F. Malagari and wife Jan, of Frederick, Maryland, Michael D. Malagari and wife Kelly, of Clarksburg, Maryland, Matthew V. Malagari and wife Janice, of Mount Airy, Maryland, Anthony R. Malagari and wife Stephanie, of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Christopher A. Malagari and wife Pam, of Middletown, Maryland. She is also survived by 25 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Bernice Bernstein, Rosemary Prophet, Jeanette Connelly and Joanne Dowgwillo.
The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at the Hardesty Funeral Home, 851 Annapolis Road, Gambrills, MD 21054. A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday Aug. 19, 2022, in the Our Lady of the Fields Catholic Church, 1070 Cecil Ave S., Millersville, MD 21108. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. A reception will follow in the church hall. Online condolences may be shared at hardestyfuneralhome.com