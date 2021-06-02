Eileen Royer

Eileen Winifred Royer, 75, of Thurmont passed away on Sunday May 30, 2021, at her home, surrounded by family.
Born Feb. 25, 1946, in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Floyd Arthur and Evelyn Lucille nee Shooter Thatcher.
Eileen graduated from Thurmont High School in 1964 and Hagerstown Business College in 1966. She was a member of the Thurmont American Legion Auxiliary, Thurmont Amvets Auxiliary and St, John’s Lutheran Church of Thurmont. Eileen was co-owner and operator, with her husband, of the Dockside in Thurmont from 1969-1993.
Surviving is her husband, of 55 years, Samuel Royer III; sons, Eric Royer (Jill) and Samuel S.T. Royer IV (Kara); and grandchildren, Jacob, Tyler, Hannah and Samantha Royer, and Andrew Goss. She is also survived by her sister, Lucille Hammann (William); nephew, Carl Alexander (Lily); nieces, Lisa Eyler (Rick) and Suzanne Burns (Marty); and many other extended family members.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021, with visitation for family and friends at 1 p.m. and the service at 2 p.m., at St John’s Lutheran Church, 15 N. Church St., Thurmont, MD 21788, with Pastor Robert Day and the Rev. William H. Hammann officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Eileen’s name to Frederick Health Hospice, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701.
Eileen's care has been entrusted to Black's Funeral Home of Thurmont.