Elaine Campagnoli

Elaine Florence Campagnoli, 94, formerly of Baltimore, Maryland, moved with her husband and three children to Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania, in 1968 and to Walkersville, Maryland, in 1973. She moved to Worman’s Mill in Frederick in 1996 and then to Homewood at Crumland Farms in 2018. She was born Jan. 4, 1928, and passed from this life while in nursing care at Homewood on April 28, 2022. Elaine lived a gracious, dignified life and will be missed by many who admired her kindness.
Elaine was predeceased in 1983 by her husband, Faust Campagnoli, who was vice president and co-owner of Standard Building Systems in Point of Rocks, Maryland. She was also predeceased by her parents, Catherine and Eugene Fisher; her sisters, Ruth Younger, in 1953, and Evelyn McGuire, in 2020; and son, Michael Campagnoli, in 2017. She is survived by her children, daughter, Kathy Campagnoli, and son Douglas Campagnoli and wife Theresa; grandchildren, Michael Campagnoli II, and Dakota Schaeffer and husband, Lucas; and great-grandchildren, Carson, Kaiden and Kiera. Elaine is also survived by her sister-in-law, Antoinette King and husband Dr. Daniel King; and beloved niece, Nancy Willis and husband Rick. She has many nephews, nieces and cousins living in Baltimore County. She is a former member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Walkersville, serving many years on committees and the church council. Elaine joined the Frederick Church of the Brethren when she moved to Frederick.
Elaine (Fisher) Campagnoli graduated in 1946 from Patterson Park High School in Baltimore and was inducted into her school’s Alumni Hall of Fame in 2000. She was distinguished for her exemplary service to the community. She worked for the Glenn L. Martin Co. in Middle River, Maryland, in the engineering department for the Navy. She was inducted into the Maryland Senior Citizens Hall of Fame in 2002 and was a deserving nominee as one of Frederick County’s “Most Beautiful People.” Elaine was a member of the Delaplaine Visual Arts Center, having served on the board of directors and worked as the volunteer coordinator. For many years, she was a member of the Green Walled Garden Club, including her leadership as president from 1985-1987. She also worked as a Welcome Wagon Hostess, having called on more than a thousand families new to the Frederick community.
Elaine was enthusiastic about playing bridge with her friends at Worman’s Mill and the VFW, and she played in the Goodwill Marathons. She enjoyed reading, lunching with the Tuesday hospital gift shop ladies, and traveling extensively throughout the U.S., Europe and the Caribbean. Her most memorable trip was her last to the Greek isles. Elaine was a life member of the Frederick Health Auxiliary (formerly known as Frederick Memorial Hospital Auxiliary). She volunteered for more than 30 years and was honored for over 18,000 hours of service. She held a myriad of leadership positions, having served as parliamentarian, first and second vice president, president elect and auxiliary president in 1990-1992. She dutifully served on the hospital board during her presidency and served as chair of Select Seconds hospital thrift shop as well as chair of the hospital gift shop. She volunteered in the ICU unit, having coordinated children’s tours, chaired recruitment and hospitality committees, and served as nominating committee chair. Elaine also volunteered with the Snowball, Tree of Lights, and the Gift Game. She was extremely active in the Maryland Association of Hospital Auxiliaries (MAHA), chairing many committees and serving as recording secretary and president elect before being elected as state president for the 1998-2000 term. During her strong leadership as president of MAHA, she visited many hospitals throughout the state, providing guidance to auxiliaries, coordinating board meetings at the state headquarters in Baltimore, while also planning annual conventions in Ocean City for all auxiliaries in Maryland and Delaware.
The Campagnoli family would like to especially thank the staff at Homewood for the support given to Elaine over the many years she resided in nursing care in The Meadows. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. May 4 at Resthaven Funeral Home in Frederick, 9501 Catoctin Mountain Highway (U.S. Route 15 North), followed by private interment for family at Resthaven Memorial Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Elaine’s memory to the Frederick Health Auxiliary Scholarship Program (denoting “scholarship program” in the memo line) and mailed to: Frederick Health Auxiliary, 400 Seventh St., Frederick, MD 21701.