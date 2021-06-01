Elaine Fitzpatrick

Elaine Lura Fitzpatrick, age 72, of Woodsboro, died Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Kline Hospice House near New Market. Born April 14, 1949, in Boston, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late James F. and Ruthann (Finneran) Ryan. She was the wife of Robert G. “Bob” Fitzpatrick, her husband of 52 years.
Elaine was a member of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, Libertytown, and was a Third Order Carmelite. She enjoyed music, reading, birdwatching, knitting and especially spending time with her family and showering them with her delicious baked goods. Elaine passed her love of the ocean and of Cape Cod on to her family.
In addition to her husband she is survived by children, Howard Fitzpatrick and wife Erin, of Armonk, New York, Emily Schank and husband Daniel, of Chesapeake, Viriginia, Cecily Lidstrom and husband John, of Gig Harbor, Washington, Marjorie Oakes and husband Paul, of McSherrrystown, Pennsylvania, and Alexander Fitzpatrick and wife Einat, of Santa Cruz, California; and 10 grandchildren, Connor and Hannah, Jordan, Megan, Zachary and Maxwell, Karis, Alethea and Evangeline, and Reznor.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, June 2 at Hartzler Funeral Home in Libertytown, 11802 Liberty Road, Frederick MD, 21701.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 3 at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, with the Rev. Chuck Wible as celebrant.
Interment will be at 2 p.m. Friday, June 4 at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens in Chesapeake, Virginia.
