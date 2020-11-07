Elaine Hill

Elaine A. (Flott) Hill passed away on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, peacefully surrounded by her loved ones. Elaine was born April 24, 1947, in Washington, D.C., to Evelyn and Allan Flott and raised in Chevy Chase, Maryland. Elaine was the fifth sibling out of 13 and is survived by all but two. She is survived by her daughter, Kristin Miller (Steve); her son, Eric; and her beloved grandson, Ryan. Elaine was a retired RNNNP and dedicated her career to supporting babies and their mothers. Elaine practiced her craft in many different states and two tours at Landsthul Medical Center in Landsthul, Germany. She loved to travel and was blessed to be able to travel the world.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Keeney Basford Funeral Home, P.A., 106 E. Church St., Frederick, MD 21701. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Timothy’s Catholic Church, 8651 Biggs Ford Road, Walkersville, MD 21793 at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. A repast will follow at Morningside Inn, 7477 McKaig Road, Frederick, MD 21701. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Due to COVID-19, social distancing and a face mask will be required.