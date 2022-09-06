Elaine Mae (Behe) Castine

Elaine Mae (Behe) Castine, "G," was born in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, on Dec. 16, 1934, to Anna Marie Albus Behe and John Behe. On Aug. 31, 2022, surrounded by family, with Motown playing quietly in the background, her spirit peacefully freed itself from physical pain and exited via an open window.

She is survived by her children: Earl R. "Pete" Castine Jr. (Cindy), Jack Castine, Ellen Castine Staub-Smith (Rick) and Lee Newman. Additionally, Tina Spencer and Michelle Castine became lifelong daughters. Her legacy includes Tiffany Elaine Cooke (Brad), Craig Castine, Samantha Fricke (Rich), Jack Staub (Blake), Maggie Castine, Jennifer Castine, Sara Norris (Jason), Emily Riddle (Martin); and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, John R. Behe (Mary).