Elaine Mae (Behe) Castine, "G," was born in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, on Dec. 16, 1934, to Anna Marie Albus Behe and John Behe. On Aug. 31, 2022, surrounded by family, with Motown playing quietly in the background, her spirit peacefully freed itself from physical pain and exited via an open window.
She is survived by her children: Earl R. "Pete" Castine Jr. (Cindy), Jack Castine, Ellen Castine Staub-Smith (Rick) and Lee Newman. Additionally, Tina Spencer and Michelle Castine became lifelong daughters. Her legacy includes Tiffany Elaine Cooke (Brad), Craig Castine, Samantha Fricke (Rich), Jack Staub (Blake), Maggie Castine, Jennifer Castine, Sara Norris (Jason), Emily Riddle (Martin); and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, John R. Behe (Mary).
Elaine was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Earl R. Castine Sr.
She was also predeceased by her parents; her sisters, Edith Ann and Jean Marie; and her brother, Donald and wife Dorothy.
Elaine is survived by many, many grown "kids" who cherished her as Mom and Grandma, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Elaine was born and raised in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. She survived the flood of 1936, and would prove to remain a very strong and resilient soul. She joined the Girl Scouts, the Boy Scouts, the Latin Club, and Thespians. She rode her horse, Tony, and learned to play the violin. Elaine met Earl when she was 14. Their adventure began in 1954, when they wed in Johnstown. Pete was born soon after. A few years later, they moved to Binghamton, New York, for Earl's job. During this time, their second son, Jack, was born. In 1961, the family moved to Washington, D.C., and Elaine began working for Westat in Rockville, where she worked for 25 years until her retirement. Earl and Elaine settled in Silver Spring, Maryland, where their third child Ellen was born. Elaine would quickly become absorbed in everything pertaining to her children and her community, including PTA president at Viers Mill Elementary; enrolling students in kindergarten; teaching ESOL; and sewing costumes for whoever needed them.
Elain was Mom or Grandma to everyone she met. An incredibly talented seamstress, there was nothing she couldn't crochet or sew. She made 14 wedding dresses, including one that won first place at the county fair. If you attend her service, and she's ever crocheted/sewn something for you, please bring it to share!
Born to be a grandmother, Elaine knew exactly her role and far surpassed it. Whether traveling to Texas, Florida, North Carolina, or here with the Maryland grandkids, each has different treasured moments. She was fully invested in Sam's and Jack's sports and was a big part of the Damascus Hurricanes Fastpitch Softball Organization. She loved traveling with Sam to all the fun places that softball took her. She was also a Linganore Lancer fan for life, because both grandchildren played sports there. She could be seen in the football bleachers, the softball field and on the basketball court sidelines. Some of these athletes became like grandchildren to her. She watched Sam play softball in college and Jack play football in college. She was also a huge Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
The family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. A Celebration of life service will begin at 7 p.m. at Stauffer Funeral Home, 8 E. Ridgeville Blvd., Mount Airy, MD 21771.
Our family would like to thank Frederick Hospice and Megan Putman for the stellar care they provided to our mom.
A special thank-you goes to Ursula and Sakeena from hospice.
Donations in Elaine's name may be made to: Frederick Health Hospice, or Linganore High School Sports Boosters.