Elaine E. Nunemaker, 72, of Sabillasville, MD, passed away on March 4, 2020, at Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown, Maryland. She was the wife of Robert Lee Fogle.
Born on February 1, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Wilton and Gladys “Boots” (Sweeney) Smith Sr. She worked for Clairefrock for many years until they closed. She then spent 25 years with Frederick County Public Schools as a bus driver. She was a member of the Thurmont American Legion and a member of the Garfield United Methodist Church. She enjoyed crafts, fishing and spending time with her nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her nieces and nephews, Satch Smith and wife Judy, Lisa Smith Spielman and husband Gene, Wilton Smith III and wife Tammy, Nelson Smith and wife Tina, Peter Forrest and wife Mary Lou, Darlene Riley and husband Buster, Joseph Forrest and wife Mary, and Cheryl Hahn; numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews. She will also be missed by Theodore Swatkowski, whom she cared for and fostered for 20 years.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Wilton O. “Hon” Smith Jr. and Wayne Smith.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at the Stauffer Funeral Home, 104 E. Main Street, Thurmont, MD 21788. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the funeral home. Pastor Mary will officiate. Interment will be in Blue Ridge Cemetery in Thurmont.
