Eleanor DeVau Briggs

Eleanor (Ellie) DeVaux Briggs passed away surrounded by family on Sept. 5, 2021, at the age of 83, after an extended battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
Ellie is survived by her beloved husband of 29 years, Arthur R. (Randy) Briggs, of Summerville, South Carolina; and her two children from late husband, Robert (Bob) DeVaux and their spouses, Dave DeVaux and wife Jeannette, and Debbie DeVaux Kopyta and husband Larry; as well as grandchildren, Joseph and Valerie Kopyta; and many cherished extended family members and friends.
Born in Wittman, Maryland, to the late G. Wesley and Lola Fairbanks Sewell, Ellie spent her childhood on the Eastern Shore of Maryland working in her father’s auto shop and playing piano for church and local functions. She completed her bachelor’s degree at Washington College in Chestertown, Maryland, never losing her love of the water and a good crab cake.
After graduating, she married college sweetheart, Bob; they raised their family together in Frederick, Maryland, until his death in 1984. An educator in Frederick County for almost 20 years, Ellie found particular joy and purpose in teaching homebound students.
Ellie enjoyed retirement in Smithsburg, Maryland, delighting in scenic mountain views and visits with neighbors during morning walks with Randy, as well as her volunteer work at the Washington County Free Public Library, Smithsburg Branch. She shared her love of music and books, passion for learning and witty sense of humor with all who knew her, always living by the adage, “Be kind, Family First.” Ellie will be missed deeply by those who knew and loved her.
A graveside service will be held Oct. 2 at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Frederick, Maryland. Donations may be made to The ARK of SC or The Community Hospices of America Foundation.